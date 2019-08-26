Tech Data (Put) (TECD) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Its Holding by $550,800; Kempner Capital Management Stake In Mckesson (MCK) Was Has Upped

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (Put) (TECD) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 19,100 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Tech Data Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 200,226 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147. About 789,085 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.00M for 9.23 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

