Tech Data Corporation (TECD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) is a company in the Computers Wholesale industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tech Data Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 42.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Tech Data Corporation has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.60% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tech Data Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tech Data Corporation 0.00% 12.60% 2.90% Industry Average 2.06% 11.20% 4.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Tech Data Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tech Data Corporation N/A 101 12.22 Industry Average 136.51M 6.64B 11.18

Tech Data Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Tech Data Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Tech Data Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tech Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

With consensus price target of $102.5, Tech Data Corporation has a potential upside of 14.41%. The competitors have a potential upside of 47.08%. Given Tech Data Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tech Data Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tech Data Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tech Data Corporation -1.24% -2.73% -4.19% 5.83% 23.6% 23.87% Industry Average 0.27% 0.00% 0.00% 5.35% 23.60% 15.56%

For the past year Tech Data Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Tech Data Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Tech Data Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.83 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Tech Data Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tech Data Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Tech Data Corporation has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tech Data Corporation’s competitors are 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.90 beta.

Dividends

Tech Data Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. The company also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices. In addition, it offers a range of customer services, such as training and technical support, customized shipping documents, product configuration/integration, and access to flexible financing programs; and a suite of electronic commerce tools. The company serves value-added resellers, direct marketers, retailers, and corporate resellers. Tech Data Corporation sells its products to customers in approximately 100 countries in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.