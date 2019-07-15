Team (TISI) Share Value Rose While Ariel Investments Lowered Its Stake; At&T (T) Stake Has Boosted by First Financial Bank – Trust Division

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. It closed at $33.65 lastly. It is down 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Team Inc. (TISI) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 29,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.29 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Team Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 34,754 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 23.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Rev $302.4M; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $303,954 activity.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) by 39,206 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $189.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 16,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TISI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.41 million shares or 5.41% less from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 344,300 shares. 26,335 are held by Pub Sector Pension Board. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 23,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Bard Assocs Inc stated it has 0.64% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 17,300 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Us State Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Sei Invs Company reported 336,436 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 2.24M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Teton holds 286,600 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 8,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 178.95% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. TISI’s profit will be $4.54 million for 25.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Team, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.73% EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (QUAL) by 3,414 shares to 198,734 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,171 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).