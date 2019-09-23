Team Inc. (TISI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.47 N/A -2.37 0.00 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Team Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Team Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.57 beta indicates that Team Inc. is 57.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Steel Connect Inc. has a 0.16 beta which is 84.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Team Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc. has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Team Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Team Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Team Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Team Inc. has stronger performance than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Team Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.