Team Inc. (TISI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

We are contrasting Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.44 N/A -2.37 0.00 Insperity Inc. 121 0.96 N/A 3.89 27.35

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Team Inc. and Insperity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.57 shows that Team Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insperity Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Team Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Insperity Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Team Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insperity Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Team Inc. and Insperity Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Insperity Inc.’s average price target is $143, while its potential upside is 50.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Team Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of Insperity Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Team Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Insperity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year Team Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insperity Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Insperity Inc. beats Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.