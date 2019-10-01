Team Inc. (TISI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 17 -12.00 29.38M -2.37 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 67 2.30 33.05M 1.38 49.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Team Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Team Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 169,924,812.03% -15.6% -6.8% ExlService Holdings Inc. 49,064,726.84% 8% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Team Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.57 beta. In other hand, ExlService Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Team Inc. Its rival ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ExlService Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Team Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Team Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Team Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year Team Inc. was less bullish than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.