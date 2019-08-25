Team Inc. (TISI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.40 N/A -2.37 0.00 CBIZ Inc. 21 1.33 N/A 1.13 20.74

In table 1 we can see Team Inc. and CBIZ Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Team Inc. and CBIZ Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Volatility & Risk

Team Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Competitively, CBIZ Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Team Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, CBIZ Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Team Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CBIZ Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Team Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of CBIZ Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Team Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63%

For the past year Team Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CBIZ Inc.

Summary

CBIZ Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.