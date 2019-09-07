Team Inc. (TISI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.43 N/A -2.37 0.00 Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57

Demonstrates Team Inc. and Atento S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Team Inc. and Atento S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8% Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Team Inc.’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Atento S.A.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Team Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Atento S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Team Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atento S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Team Inc. and Atento S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Atento S.A.’s potential upside is 158.96% and its average price target is $6.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Team Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of Atento S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Team Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.76% are Atento S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9%

For the past year Team Inc. had bullish trend while Atento S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Atento S.A. beats Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.