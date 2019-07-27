Team Inc. (TISI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.39 N/A -2.37 0.00 Asta Funding Inc. 5 2.21 N/A 1.41 4.01

Table 1 highlights Team Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -4.7% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Team Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Asta Funding Inc.’s 0.09 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Team Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.4% of Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Team Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Asta Funding Inc. has 57.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. -1.76% -14.84% 2.82% -23.11% -23% 6.96% Asta Funding Inc. 20.8% 19.56% 35.93% 42.82% 68.39% 32.42%

For the past year Team Inc. was less bullish than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Asta Funding Inc. beats Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.