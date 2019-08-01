Team Inc. (TISI) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Comparison side by side

Since Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.41 N/A -2.37 0.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 48 3.70 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Team Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Team Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -4.7% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.56 shows that Team Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Team Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Team Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Team Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $47 average price target and a -11.70% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Team Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. -1.76% -14.84% 2.82% -23.11% -23% 6.96% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 3.89% 11.32% 35.71% 27% 40.9% 46.98%

For the past year Team Inc. has weaker performance than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.