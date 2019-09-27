Team Inc. (TISI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Team Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Team Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Team Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 170,417,633.41% -15.60% -6.80% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Team Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 29.38M 17 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Team Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.94 2.32 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 36.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Team Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Team Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Team Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Team Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Team Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Team Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.57 shows that Team Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Team Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Team Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Team Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.