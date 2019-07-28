Team Inc. (TISI) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Contrasting side by side

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.39 N/A -2.37 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 140 7.69 N/A 2.83 52.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Team Inc. and Global Payments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -4.7% Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Team Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Global Payments Inc.’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Team Inc. Its rival Global Payments Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Team Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Team Inc. and Global Payments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 7 2.70

Competitively the average target price of Global Payments Inc. is $156, which is potential -8.04% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Team Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Global Payments Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. -1.76% -14.84% 2.82% -23.11% -23% 6.96% Global Payments Inc. 2.16% 7.17% 20.75% 32.14% 29% 43.72%

For the past year Team Inc. was less bullish than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Global Payments Inc. beats Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.