Team Inc. (TISI) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Comparison side by side

Both Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 17 -12.00 29.38M -2.37 0.00 Blink Charging Co. 3 0.00 14.64M 1.30 2.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 169,924,812.03% -15.6% -6.8% Blink Charging Co. 548,478,945.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Team Inc. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Blink Charging Co.’s 243.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.43 beta.

Liquidity

Team Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Blink Charging Co. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Blink Charging Co. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Team Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Team Inc. and Blink Charging Co. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Team Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.65% of Blink Charging Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% Blink Charging Co. 14.29% 16.03% -1.3% 28.27% 4.11% 76.74%

For the past year Team Inc. has weaker performance than Blink Charging Co.

Summary

Blink Charging Co. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.