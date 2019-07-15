Team Com (TISI) Market Value Rose While Gamco Investors Et Al Lifted Holding by $517,242; Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $1.28 Million as Stock Value Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $191.59. About 441,103 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Team Inc Com (TISI) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 30,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.18M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Team Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 72,533 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 23.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q REV. $316.3M, EST. $313.0M; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI)

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 36.01 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares to 109,690 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:COO) by 2,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myers Inds Inc (NYSE:MYE) by 35,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.25 million shares, and cut its stake in M T Bk Corp Com (NYSE:MTB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $303,954 activity.