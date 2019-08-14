Tealwood Asset Management Upped Position in Ebix (EBIX) by $312,032; Bt Group Plc (BT) Holder Bonness Enterprises Has Increased Its Position

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 2.77M shares traded or 128.48% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT Group Full-Year Dividend Unchanged; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L TOTAL DIV 15.4 PENCE/SHR; 04/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: BT Group Set To Cut Thousands Of More Jobs Amid New Strategy; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PLANS TO EXIT BT’S HEADQUARTERS IN CENTRAL LONDON; 24/05/2018 – BT SAID TO EVALUATE INBOUND PROPOSALS INCL MINORITY INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L : BERNSTEIN SAYS CO’S FY18/19 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF A MAJOR RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME ARE “SIGNS OF A BUSINESS IN TURMOIL”; 02/05/2018 – BT PENSION/PAY PACT INCLUDES PAY RISE OF MIN. 6% OVER 2 YRS:CWU; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 12/04/2018 – Owen Walker: Breaking – BT Pension Scheme agrees to sell majority stake in Hermes in £410m deal to Federated; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CVC among private equity firms eyeing British telecoms group Daisy

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 56,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 49,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 290,977 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament

More notable recent BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “BT Group plc: BT announces intention to deregister from SEC – The Wall Street Transcript” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BT Group – Growing Dividends And Healthy Bottom Line – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BT Group: A Transformation Story Until 2021 – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BT Group: Dividend At Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: BT Group mulls heavier job cuts of 25,000; shares +1.1% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Economictimes.Indiatimes.com which released: “After Yatra, Ebix sets sights on debt-hit IT firm Trimax – Economic Times” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ebix Announces 5 for 1 Stock Split Nasdaq:EBIX – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ebix Signs Centaurus Financial, Inc. to their AnnuityNet Platform – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Guardion, Tellurian, railroad operators – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Issues Update on Share Re-Purchases and Plans for Proposed Stock Split – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Capital Mgmt Limited owns 98,853 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 7,447 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 36,130 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 13,316 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 7,225 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,296 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Louisiana-based Villere St Denis J & Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.86% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 15,103 shares stake. Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 3.37% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 467,276 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 29,553 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Moreover, Ameritas has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 2,669 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).