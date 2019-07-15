Tealwood Asset Management Stake In Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Was Has Boosted; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Cut by $2.03 Million Its Position

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 5,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, down from 7,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 191.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 38,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 19,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 779,769 shares traded or 7.90% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. Theisen Randall S sold $109,233 worth of stock or 2,370 shares. MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH sold 2,000 shares worth $92,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 77,246 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tealwood Asset Management reported 58,329 shares stake. Fsi Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.62% stake. 93,317 are held by Hsbc Public Lc. Barclays Public Lc has 42,769 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 63,085 are held by Alphamark Advsr Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 155,433 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.1% or 624,804 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability accumulated 5,206 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 2,790 are held by Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Authorizes Initiation of Regular Quarterly Dividend Commencing in Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Marijuana Sales to Hit $200 Billion in a Decade, Wall Street Firm Suggests – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The #1 Way to Invest for Retirement – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Standing Out As A Shipper Of Choice; Underestimate Walmart At Your Own Risk – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,009 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,595 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shine Investment Advisory Services, Colorado-based fund reported 997 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Lc holds 111,665 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 16,679 shares or 6.29% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company holds 340 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fagan Associates Incorporated reported 8,038 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 3,988 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 80,843 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Farmers holds 1,019 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh invested in 115,934 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,460 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 76,710 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt, California-based fund reported 10,048 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock.