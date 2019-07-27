Tealwood Asset Management Stake In Pbf Energy (PBF) Was Raised; As Sonoco Products (SON) Market Value Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Trimmed Stake by $3.77 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (SON) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 61,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 207,261 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, down from 268,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 514,638 shares traded or 21.52% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 222.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 34,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 15,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 1.12M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Learn From Sonoco Products Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SON) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Celebrates 120th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at New York Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Sonoco Products Co. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co accumulated 52,828 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Waddell And Reed Fincl accumulated 306,403 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 191 shares. Fruth Invest holds 41,275 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Co reported 0.15% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 335 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited has 3.82M shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us Incorporated invested in 353,668 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited invested in 44,851 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Huntington Bank reported 1,902 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 35,202 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares to 151,628 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PBF Energy Seems Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why PBF Energy Shouldn’t Be Your First Choice Among Refiners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why PBF Energy Stock Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PBF Energy Inc (PBF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Energy’s Integrated Success Creating Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Gru Inc reported 14,787 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 130,875 shares. Strs Ohio has 6,817 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 7.69 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 67,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Waddell Reed Inc accumulated 344,977 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Company reported 469 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 17,099 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 19,129 shares. Smith Asset Gru Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 0.34% or 52,372 shares. Northern invested in 0.01% or 1.35 million shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 23,905 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).