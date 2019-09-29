Tealwood Asset Management Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Has Boosted by $511,160; Capital Growth Management LP Has Raised Regency Ctrs (REG) Position by $660,000

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.04M, up from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 847,035 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 1.52M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 30 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 7,504 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.08% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Driehaus Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Ameriprise Finance invested in 6.33M shares. 1.58 million are owned by Franklin Resources. Agf Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Raymond James Associate owns 0.05% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 277,306 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 12 shares. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 17,929 shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 60,702 shares.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,467 shares to 27,393 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,658 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alexion Might Finally Satisfy The Market – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alexion inks deal for ATTR investigational medicine in Japan – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “First NASDAQ IPO Using Regulation A+ Lists, We Explore How It Came Together – Forbes Now” on June 20, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Global Consortium, Inc., Negotiates 5-Year Lease in Sacramento – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Regency Centers (REG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PN Hoffman, EYA and Regency get approval for Falls Church project – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 1.70 million shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 202,476 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 813,759 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Ftb Advsrs reported 288 shares. 41 were reported by Glenmede Trust Com Na. Ww Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 11,530 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 6,907 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 1,150 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust reported 99 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,805 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) reported 42,907 shares stake. Andra Ap reported 104,600 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 0.36% or 30,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).