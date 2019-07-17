Tealwood Asset Management Raised Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Position; Smead Capital Management Has Upped Lennar (LEN) Position by $692,860

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 337,961 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 33,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.62. About 68,258 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 5.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees FY Adj EPS $3.61-Adj EPS $3.71; 19/04/2018 – DJ Choice Hotels International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHH); 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EBIT $330M-EBIT $337M; 29/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Honors Top Franchisees with Annual Premier Awards; 30/05/2018 – The Cove Hotel Joins The Ascend Hotel Collection; 15/03/2018 – Sleep Inn Finishes Strong 2017 With Substantial Increase In Franchise Agreements; 19/03/2018 – Comfort Brand Renaissance Results In Significant Growth; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $209.4 MLN VS $188.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EBITDA $66.9M; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

