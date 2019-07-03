Tealwood Asset Management Raised By $1.57 Million Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position; Safe-t Group LTD. – American Depositary Share (SFET) SI Decreased By 42.72%

Safe-t Group LTD. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:SFET) had a decrease of 42.72% in short interest. SFET’s SI was 5,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 42.72% from 10,300 shares previously. With 61,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Safe-t Group LTD. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:SFET)’s short sellers to cover SFET’s short positions. The SI to Safe-t Group LTD. – American Depositary Share’s float is 0.95%. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $1.726. About 100,426 shares traded. Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 191.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc acquired 38,346 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 58,329 shares with $2.39M value, up from 19,983 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 721,499 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.88 million. The firm offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It currently has negative earnings. It serves clients in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions.

More notable recent Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pfizer’s Eucrisa Proves Safety in Kids with Atopic Dermatitis – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Use Caution on Apple, Roku and Uber? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. BOYD WILLIAM S also bought $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares. Another trade for 2,370 shares valued at $109,233 was made by Theisen Randall S on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $92,000 were sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 8 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 108 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 1.13% or 360,095 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 46,236 shares. Gam Ag has 7,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co reported 5,206 shares stake. Campbell Adviser Lc owns 0.23% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 11,330 shares. Cwm Lc holds 3,756 shares. Putnam Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 81,400 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Inc owns 642,693 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 108,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advisors Lc reported 63,085 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 73,411 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Lc holds 88,730 shares.