Tealwood Asset Management Position In Pbf Energy (PBF) Was Increased; Martin & Company Trimmed Its Holding in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) as Stock Price Rose

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 324,737 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 222.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 34,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 49,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 15,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.68 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PBF Energy Inc (PBF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PBF: Good Acquisition But Macro Risks Keep Us On Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PBF Energy Seems Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Logistics declares $0.5150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd owns 71,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 907,800 are held by Renaissance. Shelton Capital owns 245 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 47,500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 85,724 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 48,385 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,123 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 31,888 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Capital Fund Management Sa reported 59,068 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 325,392 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 88,972 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 876 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 1.24 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Ltd Company reported 34,811 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 87,352 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 34,994 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.67 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.22% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 177,568 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 71,802 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 17,406 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Inc invested in 36,181 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Trellus Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De owns 0.07% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 139,704 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).