Tealwood Asset Management Lowered Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stake; Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Has 0.7 Sentiment

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) stake by 14.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s stock declined 1.12%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 10,543 shares with $1.83 million value, down from 12,304 last quarter. Enstar Group Limited now has $3.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 89,367 shares traded or 58.21% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc (MUE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.70, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 14 funds increased and started new holdings, while 20 sold and decreased their positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc. The funds in our database reported: 3.94 million shares, down from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 5 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Aqr Ltd Llc has 14,504 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Oakworth Capital has 0.1% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,701 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 1,413 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,109 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc holds 31,143 shares. American Intll Group Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moreover, Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 8,323 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Company has 3,815 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 4,249 shares.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 16,212 shares to 18,218 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 38,346 shares and now owns 58,329 shares. Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was raised too.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ESGR – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. for 235,099 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 37,633 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.19% invested in the company for 481,435 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 303,313 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1,192 activity.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $281.51 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 74.79 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II declares $0.0440 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II: Ð Quality Municipal Closed-End Fund For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DBL Distribution Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on December 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – It Is Getting Difficult To Find Long Opportunities Based On The Z-Score – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.