Tealwood Asset Management Lowered By $543,982 Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position; CLOUDCOMMERCE (CLWD) Shorts Decreased By 25%

CLOUDCOMMERCE INC (OTCMKTS:CLWD) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. CLWD’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 400 shares previously. The stock increased 8.82% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0037. About 1.87 million shares traded or 103.86% up from the average. CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 21.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,554 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 24,296 shares with $2.04M value, down from 30,850 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $105.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fragasso Grp Incorporated reported 43,420 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Covington Invest Advsr has 59,414 shares. Central Asset Invests And Management Holdings (Hk) stated it has 1.66% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 785,649 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp has 75,135 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. 294,124 were reported by Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd. Swedbank reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). West Coast Fin Ltd Co owns 112,049 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department owns 4,078 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 85,370 shares. Oakbrook Limited Co accumulated 575,045 shares. 193,964 are held by Jane Street Gru Lc. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 37,865 shares. Pershing Square Ltd Partnership holds 11.64% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9.31M shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 2.05% above currents $88.37 stock price. Starbucks had 23 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stephens. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7500 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.