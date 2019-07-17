Tealwood Asset Management Lifted Pbf Energy (PBF) Holding; Last Week Incyte (INCY) Analysts

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) stake by 222.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc acquired 34,077 shares as Pbf Energy Inc (PBF)’s stock declined 16.34%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 49,368 shares with $1.54M value, up from 15,291 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc now has $3.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 1.24M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 20/03/2018 – All units operating at PBF Energy refinery in Louisiana after outage; 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS; 27/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY MAY FINISH GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL BY MID-APRIL; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION

Among 10 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Incyte had 17 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Gabelli on Thursday, January 24. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 14. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by William Blair. See Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $75.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $82 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $811,900 activity. The insider Wenqing Yao sold 15,354 shares worth $1.19 million. $811,900 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares were sold by SWAIN PAULA J.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.13 billion. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. It has a 68.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.88. About 677,875 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – QUESTIONS REMAIN REGARDING THE BENEFIT/RISK ASSESSMENT OF LILLY’S BARICITINIB FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Incyte Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inc Ca reported 41,164 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 240,464 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Gp Lc reported 134,297 shares. 3,000 are held by Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 34,563 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 8,009 shares. Natl Pension Serv owns 231,637 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,226 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 849,183 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 145 are owned by Shine Investment Advisory. Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 61 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management stated it has 95,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.11% or 683,410 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 274,317 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, INCY – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INCY, LIN, TMUS – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE)? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Investments invested in 432,886 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 35,413 shares. Capital Growth Mngmt LP holds 0.52% or 270,000 shares. Prudential Finance Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta accumulated 43,500 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service has invested 0.04% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 24,775 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. Sunbelt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 25,844 shares. Denali Advsr Lc holds 1.09% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 232,800 shares. Paloma Management reported 37,554 shares stake. Tealwood Asset Management stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 144,309 shares. 22,190 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 325,392 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.