Tealwood Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Value Rose While Strs Ohio Cut Stake by $558,480

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,511 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, down from 206,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 3.26M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 808.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 16,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,218 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 2,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6,128 shares to 6,971 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zscaler Inc by 21,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).