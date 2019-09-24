Tealwood Asset Management Lifted Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding; Zagg (ZAGG) SI Increased By 6.53%

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 33.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc acquired 3,932 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 15,792 shares with $2.07M value, up from 11,860 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $22.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 445,459 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) had an increase of 6.53% in short interest. ZAGG’s SI was 2.13M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.53% from 2.00M shares previously. With 554,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s short sellers to cover ZAGG’s short positions. The SI to Zagg Inc’s float is 8.15%. It closed at $6.16 lastly. It is down 54.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case

Among 3 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $16400 highest and $14600 lowest target. $155’s average target is 51.26% above currents $102.47 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform”.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) stake by 2,982 shares to 9,658 valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 8,680 shares and now owns 4,650 shares. Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Suggests It’s 41% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, COST, ALXN – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alexion finance chief to depart – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alexion down 8% premarket on Amgen challenge of Soliris patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion inks deal for ATTR investigational medicine in Japan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 165,929 shares. Swedbank invested 0.85% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Hartford Inv Mngmt Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Td Asset Mngmt owns 355,698 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 5,164 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.14% or 400,014 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Daiwa Securities Gru Inc Inc invested in 11,560 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Hanson Mcclain has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 29,941 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Fincl LP has 0.15% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Conning holds 0.01% or 3,390 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ZAGG Inc shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 48,710 shares. Signia Lc invested in 2.47% or 284,962 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa holds 0.52% or 343,439 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co accumulated 55,061 shares. Awm Comm reported 59,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 174 shares. Moreover, Teton Advisors has 0.06% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 19,600 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Moreover, Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Eqis Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com accumulated 39,299 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $176.41 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 19.07 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “InvisibleShield Announces Anti-Microbial Screen Protector Nasdaq:ZAGG – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BRAVEN Launches the All-New FLYE SPORT Wireless Earbud Collection – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BRAVEN Launches Undeniably Rugged BRV Speaker Collection – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IFROGZ Adds AIRTIME PRO to Affordable Truly Wireless Earbuds Family – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.