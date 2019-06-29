Tealwood Asset Management Increases Stake in Nmi Hldgs (NMIH); Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Raised Its Position

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 30,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 509,568 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.84M, up from 478,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.68. About 1.26M shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 12,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,556 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 118,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. It closed at $28.39 lastly. It is up 67.14% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 36,931 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Thompson Invest accumulated 11,845 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 25,678 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company owns 26,053 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company invested in 90,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,801 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 176,618 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Partners has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.01% or 5,782 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 66 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.51 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.01% or 92,996 shares.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 12, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “P&C Insurance Industry Crushes S&P 500: 4 Growth Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs reported 21,755 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 428,393 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 777,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,700 are owned by Sector Pension Investment Board. Andra Ap has 82,800 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs has invested 0.82% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 42,669 were accumulated by Boston Ltd Liability Corp. Pnc Fincl Services Group stated it has 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Community Bankshares Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bath Savings invested 2% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Highlander Cap Llc has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware invested in 2,807 shares.