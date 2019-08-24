Tealwood Asset Management Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Position by $1.80 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 808.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 16,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,218 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 2,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 32,024 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Inc owns 13,800 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Mu Invests Co Limited has 53,000 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 41.42 million shares or 3.18% of the stock. Coho Prtn Limited accumulated 8,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B owns 61,046 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 3.71 million shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Hbk Lp owns 8,357 shares. Hm Capital Lc holds 1.7% or 19,578 shares. 562,980 are held by Wafra Incorporated. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 637,684 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt Limited reported 5.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 205,361 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. The insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 5,313 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Lc owns 599,504 shares. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Trust stated it has 0.71% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd reported 11,500 shares. 81,913 are owned by Ftb Inc. Leavell Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 20,270 shares. 37,284 were accumulated by Blume Cap Management Incorporated. Lincoln Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 50,086 shares. Connecticut-based Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0.63% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 1.78 million shares. Montecito Fincl Bank And Trust reported 0.05% stake. 106,562 are owned by Bancshares Of The West. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 210,941 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).