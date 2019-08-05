Tealwood Asset Management Increases Holding in Corcept Therapeutics (CORT); Northeast Financial Consultants Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $934,072

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 52,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 154,615 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 102,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.05% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 2.32M shares traded or 236.03% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,782 shares to 129,827 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 163,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Cisco Still Qualifies as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks With a Great History at Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland accumulated 138,154 shares. Jane Street Group stated it has 1.63 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Citizens & Northern Corporation invested in 0.22% or 7,315 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23,219 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 30,950 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 466,000 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt invested in 103,780 shares. Chase Inv Counsel reported 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Com has 2.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South State Corp holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 369,524 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.50 million shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hayek Kallen Management invested in 0.73% or 20,854 shares. First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sun files for generic version of Corcept’s Korlym – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Corcept Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corcept Therapeutics beats by $0.09, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Corcept Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Preliminary Selected Financial Results; Provides 2019 Revenue Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corcept Therapeutics Appoints Former Amgen Development Executive, Andreas Grauer, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 10,000 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 80,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Intrust National Bank Na reported 10,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Lc reported 0% stake. Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Ajo Lp owns 62,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorp has 103,320 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 415,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel holds 287,813 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 127,169 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 70,885 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli & Invest Advisers Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 14,600 shares.