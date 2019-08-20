Tealwood Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) as Market Valuation Rose; Kirr Marbach & Company Has Increased Its Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $475,904 as Market Value Declined

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. It is down 12.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 191.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 38,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 58,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 19,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 86,654 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 75,055 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,527 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 154,144 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.07% or 687,063 shares. Strategic Glob Limited Liability Com accumulated 42,141 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 9,393 shares. 88,730 were accumulated by Sterling Management Ltd Company. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 30,040 shares. Alps holds 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 9,098 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 45,927 shares. Cambridge Advsr has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc reported 196 shares.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3,988 shares to 178,852 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,532 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Aperio Group Inc Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 17,177 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 12,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 120,701 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Mesirow Fincl Management reported 1.42% stake. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 534,500 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.41 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd invested 2.25% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Paloma Ptnrs Com owns 0.07% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 164,280 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.59% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 17.30M shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 6,565 shares. Fisher Asset Llc holds 0.02% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio.