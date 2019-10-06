Tealwood Asset Management Increased Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake by $511,160 as Market Value Declined; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding Maintained by Manikay Partners Llc

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 157,124 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.03. About 1.51M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 400,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 349,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

