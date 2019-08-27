Tealwood Asset Management Holds Position in Ebix (EBIX); Cincinnati Insurance Company Position In Home Depot Ord (HD) Was Has Upped

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 56,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 49,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 220,060 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $218.2. About 2.29M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust holds 15,522 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 7,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Lc holds 1,267 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 32,238 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Verity & Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company, a South Carolina-based fund reported 1,390 shares. 6,765 are owned by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 1.88M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp reported 10,229 shares. York Mngmt Global Limited Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 64,022 shares. 1.63M are owned by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp. Gideon Inc invested in 5,609 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Sfmg Lc reported 4,715 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Barbara Oil owns 27,500 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 469,969 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 29,553 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 280 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 140,634 shares. State Street owns 693,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Cim Investment Mangement invested in 0.12% or 6,562 shares. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.86% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). The California-based Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 2,669 shares. 3.89 million were reported by Fmr.