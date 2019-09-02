Tealwood Asset Management Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) Cut by $2.62 Million as Stock Price Rose; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holder Advisory Services Network Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 4,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 4,087 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342,000, down from 8,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 2.58 million shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 36.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 31,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 54,213 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 85,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 6.48 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.29 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6,368 shares to 56,236 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 17,494 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

