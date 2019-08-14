Tealwood Asset Management Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Has Decreased by $304,653 as Stock Price Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Forte Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $654,444 as Share Price Declined

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.24 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,543 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $176.7. About 95,050 shares traded or 36.71% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The West Virginia-based City Holdings has invested 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). King Luther Corporation has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.36% or 249,238 shares. Boston Limited Co has 0.41% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 147,594 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New York-based Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 0.19% or 428,158 shares. Delta Capital Management Lc holds 1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 28,650 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.96% or 86,323 shares. E&G Advsr Lp stated it has 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Goldman Sachs holds 0.1% or 5.97M shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,227 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp has 56,726 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Moody National Bank Tru Division invested in 111,478 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Woodstock Corporation invested 1.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 5,542 shares to 38,675 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 52,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillhouse Management, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 48,508 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 7,903 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 175,322 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 14,504 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley invested in 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates reported 75,231 shares stake. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 800 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 3,667 shares. Lagoda Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 36,931 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 10,543 shares. Bb&T holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,311 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 4,803 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,015 shares.

