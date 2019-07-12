Tealwood Asset Management Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; As V F (VFC) Stock Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased Its Holding

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 8.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,813 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 98,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 1.02M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, February 8. The insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold 8,894 shares worth $759,462.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “VF Corporation Appoints Denny Bruce as Dickies® Global Brand President – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about VF Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 296,284 shares to 350,784 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Aqr Ltd Liability Com owns 627,818 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 18,828 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.23% or 15,188 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 34,845 shares. Arrowstreet LP holds 0.53% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2.60 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 0.17% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 8.55M shares. Northern Tru owns 5.28M shares. Smith Asset Group Incorporated LP invested 1.15% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 8.35M shares. Rockland Tru has 4,997 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 33,392 are owned by Dupont Capital. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 34,419 shares. 2,968 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.30 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa, Luxembourg-based fund reported 4,470 shares. Wellington Grp Llp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 69.23 million shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 103,900 shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,284 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability owns 334,386 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,600 shares. Parsons Ri reported 120,047 shares stake. Focused Wealth holds 0.3% or 18,556 shares. Moreover, Sonata Inc has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Orleans La owns 40,365 shares. Community Tru Invest Company holds 404,476 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 2.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Holderness Investments holds 1.79% or 69,238 shares in its portfolio. 3.05 million are held by Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Com.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Cisco Increase Its Exposure to China by Buying Acacia? – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.