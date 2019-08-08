Tealwood Asset Management Has Trimmed By $335,755 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Sentiment Is 1.08

Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 54 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 50 sold and reduced their stakes in Beazer Homes USA Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 25.45 million shares, down from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Beazer Homes USA Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 29 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 102,051 shares with $5.51M value, down from 108,386 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $224.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased Tivity Health Inc stake by 89,434 shares to 118,199 valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 34,077 shares and now owns 49,368 shares. Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 316,661 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 669,556 shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Management holds 125,544 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. First Lp holds 6.45 million shares. Blackrock holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 309.36M shares. 228,583 are owned by Jacobs Com Ca. 38,278 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc. Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 53,391 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.74% or 22,201 shares. North Star Inv Corporation reported 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cleararc Cap accumulated 106,815 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth invested in 29,043 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Counsel has 3.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 143,730 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability invested in 23,592 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $393.05 million. The firm designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Towle & Co holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for 2.45 million shares. Donald Smith & Co. Inc. owns 3.02 million shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Asset Management Inc has 1.32% invested in the company for 546,537 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 97,039 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

