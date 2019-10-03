Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $543,982; Delta Capital Management Increased Its Bp Amoco Plc (BP) Position

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 24,296 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 30,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 1.50M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.17M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 28/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE INCREASES 1 BP TO 4.69 PCT IN MARCH 23 WEEK – MBA; 17/04/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: First quarter 2018 production; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 16/04/2018 – BP MAY TOP $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET WITH `RIGHT OPPORTUNITY’; 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP Sustainability report 2017; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 16/04/2018 – BP REPORT SETS OUT NEAR-TERM TARGETS ON GREENHOUSE EMISSIONS; 21/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 21/05/2018 – BP Energy Partners Portfolio Company Purchases Assets of Thigpen Energy

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.06 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset, New York-based fund reported 98,000 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Company Delaware has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Kansas-based Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.56% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blue Edge invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smith Moore And holds 0.08% or 4,315 shares in its portfolio. Park Circle holds 196,600 shares or 11.22% of its portfolio. Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd reported 2.69% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). One Cap has 6,501 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 15,452 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Caprock Inc, a Idaho-based fund reported 18,852 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.19% or 223,786 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 1.23 million shares. Markel Corporation accumulated 490,418 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).