Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $974,578; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Raised Its Stake by $320,008 as Stock Price Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,448 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 17,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 4.60M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 6,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $379.35. About 220,368 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.31% or 1.91M shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Co has 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fred Alger Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,374 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.4% or 89,188 shares. Srb accumulated 1.79% or 183,179 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 201,352 shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Management Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Advsrs LP has 2,182 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 157,109 were accumulated by First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc. New York-based Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Richard C Young & has invested 2.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated invested in 3.85% or 55,094 shares.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 50,538 shares to 50,437 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,680 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.75M for 30.99 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 96,036 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,535 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd accumulated 24,297 shares. Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hugh Johnson Lc holds 9,495 shares. Swedbank owns 431,701 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,715 shares. 31,272 were reported by Boston Family Office Limited Company. Colony Grp Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 2,093 are owned by Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barclays Plc accumulated 346,642 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Compton Cap Management Ri reported 1,300 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Conley Jason, worth $1.54 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Stipancich John K sold $2.66M.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares to 131,556 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 11,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

