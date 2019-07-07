Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered Open Text (OTEX) Stake by $460,142; Mycio Wealth Partners Trimmed Its Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Holding by $3.44 Million; Stock Value Rose

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 12,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,151 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 420,534 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $265.03. About 137,827 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 38,346 shares to 58,329 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.51 million for 28.38 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $84.21M for 40.40 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) on Tuesday, June 11.