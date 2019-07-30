Tealwood Asset Management Has Lifted Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Stake By $321,925; WEX Inc. (WEX) Had 9 Bulls

Among 12 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WEX had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. SunTrust maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rating on Thursday, March 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $215 target. Wolfe Research maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. BTIG Research maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies reinitiated WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Thursday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight”. See WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Reinitiate

18/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $255.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $209.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $193.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Upgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $220.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $222.0000 New Target: $238.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral New Target: $220 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $222 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Buy New Target: $205 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $190 New Target: $197 Maintain

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) stake by 10.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc acquired 12,877 shares as Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH)’s stock rose 21.27%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 131,556 shares with $3.40 million value, up from 118,679 last quarter. Nmi Hldgs Inc now has $1.70B valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 554,486 shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing

The stock increased 0.78% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $218.97. About 392,510 shares traded or 37.87% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $9.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 72.24 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 21,105 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.55% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Cleararc Cap holds 0.04% or 1,108 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce has 4,469 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 15,700 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 15,113 shares. 177,755 were accumulated by Columbus Circle Investors. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 1.20 million shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 0.42% or 1.79M shares. Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 12,262 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llc owns 330,378 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset has invested 0.71% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). First Mercantile Trust owns 4,100 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) 7.0% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX Brings Mobile Fuel Payments to Shell Fleet Customers – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX to Issue Visa Commercial Virtual Cards for North American and European Commercial Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $298,564 activity. Shares for $298,564 were sold by SCHEID STEVEN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 18,117 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Growth LP has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Citadel Advisors Limited has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 70,355 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 196,688 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 50,658 shares. Miles Cap owns 8,925 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 92,966 are held by Sector Pension Investment Board. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 21,473 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 65,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 95,873 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.84M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Navellier & Associates holds 0.24% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 60,357 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.03% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 16,547 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National MI Announces Pricing of Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NMI Holdings (NMIH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National MI Receives Approval to Insure CalHFA Loans – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln National (LNC) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings has $34 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 19.05% above currents $25.2 stock price. NMI Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 14. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co.