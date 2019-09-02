Tealwood Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Increases Holding in Target Com (TGT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 5,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 21,257 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 15,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 808.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 16,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,218 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 2,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,958 shares to 29,210 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,173 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

