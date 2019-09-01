Tealwood Asset Management Has Lifted Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Position By $572,759; Maverick Capital LTD Increased By $803,000 Its Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Stake

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) stake by 153.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 40,150 shares as Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN)’s stock declined 7.22%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 66,240 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 26,090 last quarter. Penn Natl Gaming Inc now has $2.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming Enters into Agreements to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Rev $816.1M; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Com owns 1.33M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 37,900 shares. Nomura owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,200 are held by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Maverick Limited has 0.02% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 66,240 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 970,377 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 324,268 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru invested in 0% or 116 shares. Manchester Llc owns 3,155 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hg Vora Cap Ltd Co owns 5.80 million shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 327,649 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Citadel holds 0% or 146,927 shares in its portfolio. 134,100 are owned by Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 1.43% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Penn National Gaming (PENN) Up 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PENN vs. MCRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Penn Virginia Corporation to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PENN or LVS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Penn National Gaming Down 27% in 6 Months: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. 30,000 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares with value of $530,400 were bought by HANDLER DAVID A. On Wednesday, August 14 Reibstein Saul bought $51,900 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) or 3,000 shares. Snowden Jay A bought $212,171 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Monday, May 13. Fair William J bought $214,940 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Monday, May 13. $44,325 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was bought by SCACCETTI JANE on Thursday, August 8.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Warrior Met Coal Inc stake by 79,440 shares to 241,250 valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) stake by 40,979 shares and now owns 33,970 shares. Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was reduced too.