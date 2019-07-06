Tealwood Asset Management Has Increased Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding by $1.57 Million; Shares Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $313,560

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 191.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 38,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 19,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 417,086 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 48,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 5.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bellecapital Intll Ltd invested in 0.73% or 9,762 shares. 3,229 are held by Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Amica Mutual Ins, Rhode Island-based fund reported 234,286 shares. Brown Advisory holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.17 million shares. Permanens Capital LP owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alley Company Limited Company invested in 2.7% or 77,794 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19.59 million shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 84,860 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 92,789 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 4.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer owns 8.10 million shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership owns 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 551,246 shares. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 3.12% or 22,909 shares. Advent Capital Mgmt De has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 54,317 shares to 283,243 shares, valued at $54.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 97,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech has invested 0.21% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 4,836 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 3,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 5,594 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0% or 5,902 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 846 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 165,363 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Sei Invs owns 267,176 shares. 47,167 are held by Brinker Capital Inc. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 649,812 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 904,778 shares stake. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 32,420 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. Theisen Randall S had sold 2,370 shares worth $109,233. BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Friday, May 17.