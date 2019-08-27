Tealwood Asset Management Has Increased Its Ebix (EBIX) Stake; As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jd Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 56,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 49,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 153,856 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.51 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N SAYS IT MAY ANNOUNCE SALE OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS IN MID-2018, SEES STRONG INTEREST; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – GE hails `progress’ despite new crisis-era woes; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16)

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 5,288 shares. 1.86M are held by British Columbia. Headinvest Ltd invested in 42,289 shares. Cap Guardian Trust owns 2.46M shares. Dubuque National Bank And Tru Communications holds 0.07% or 40,585 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 261,030 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management invested in 220,135 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 218,223 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Steadfast Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 15.29 million shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. 9.65 million are owned by Mackenzie Finance Corporation. Taurus Asset Lc reported 217,239 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Montag A & Associates stated it has 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Taconic Capital Lp reported 845,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Shell Asset Co holds 0.02% or 15,369 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 613,299 shares. 88,000 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Cadian Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% or 179,100 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 6,720 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 8,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Petrus Trust Lta accumulated 8,571 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 15,838 shares. 183,878 are held by Atwood Palmer. 14,933 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 21,853 shares. Millrace Asset Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,070 shares. Prudential Inc reported 36,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.