Tealwood Asset Management Has Increased Its Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Position by $572,759; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Dalal Street Lifted Holding

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 52,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,615 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 102,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 281,006 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 36.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com reported 321,615 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Citadel Advisors Llc holds 151,466 shares. Blume Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 6,015 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,525 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). 80,286 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 0.01% or 8,931 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 90,851 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Management Inc owns 33,917 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4.27M are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested in 0.22% or 34,872 shares. Marathon Management holds 5,000 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited invested in 0.04% or 5,210 shares. 1.32 million were accumulated by National Pension Serv. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.19% or 352,539 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 26,691 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.55 million shares. Hap Trading Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fmr Lc reported 26.62 million shares stake. Moreover, First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Colony Gru Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,135 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 271,733 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc stated it has 15.23 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.