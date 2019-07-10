Tealwood Asset Management Has Increased Cbs New (CBS) Holding by $542,756; Oakbrook Investments Decreased Its Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) as Stock Value Declined

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 11,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,908 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 47,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.60M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 03/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: CBS, SHAK, P & more; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Voted 11-3 to Dilute National Amusements’ Voting Stake; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS: CHANGES AIM AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION VOTE; 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with Redstone; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 4.1 PCT AFTER 4.2 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS Says National Amusements Sought to Interfere With Special Board Meeting to Declare Dividend

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,682 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 65,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 3.07M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70B for 12.46 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 2,285 shares to 4,595 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 15,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).