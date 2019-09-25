Tealwood Asset Management Has Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $543,982; Share Price Rose; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Holding by $1.75 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 37,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,354 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, down from 76,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 20.43M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 24,296 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 30,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 5.69M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Crypto News: Wells Fargo's New Digital Cash; Franklin Templeton to Bring Funds to Stellar's Network – The Motley Fool" on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "These St. Louisans rank on Fortune's list of most powerful women in business – St. Louis Business Journal" published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal" on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Investorplace.com" published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool" with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.