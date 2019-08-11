Tealwood Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $304,653 as Share Price Rose; Long Pond Capital LP Upped Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM)

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 387,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.14M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,543 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $176.93. About 76,506 shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Akre Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.84% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 18,444 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 386,919 shares. Denali Ltd Liability Com holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,109 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% or 16,452 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc has 11 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.1% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Torray Ltd Liability Co owns 4,814 shares. Punch And Associate Invest Mgmt reported 37,155 shares. Moody State Bank Division has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 24 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.07% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 49,147 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares to 131,556 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of stock or 800,000 shares. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7.