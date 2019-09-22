Tealwood Asset Management Has Cut Cooper Cos (COO) Position By $1.00 Million; Shorts at HANSA MEDICAL AB MALMO ORDINARY SHARES (HNSBF) Raised By 1.81%

HANSA MEDICAL AB MALMO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) had an increase of 1.81% in short interest. HNSBF’s SI was 225,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.81% from 221,000 shares previously. It closed at $15.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased Cooper Cos Inc (COO) stake by 23.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,982 shares as Cooper Cos Inc (COO)’s stock rose 17.40%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 9,658 shares with $3.25 million value, down from 12,640 last quarter. Cooper Cos Inc now has $14.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $302.32. About 263,250 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11M for 23.26 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CooperCompanies Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:COO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CooperCompanies Introduces Refreshed Brand and New Website – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordstrom hires from within for COO slot – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “StoneMor Partners L.P. replaces CFO, eliminates COO position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 1,075 shares. Pitcairn invested in 1,074 shares. Citigroup holds 36,349 shares. Westfield Management Communication LP holds 480,811 shares. 73,123 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited. Carroll Fin Associates holds 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 18 shares. Mackenzie holds 649 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Group LP has invested 0.32% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.07% or 30,100 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank And Tru Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Arizona State Retirement owns 33,512 shares. Mason Street Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 7,058 shares. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.49% or 15,042 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 4,825 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Hansa Biopharma AB (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berenberg upgrades Swedish telecoms – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alfa Laval wins SEK165M pumping orders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charlotte’s Web: Investing Now For The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hansa Biopharma AB (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telia updates on EC’s Bonnier deal review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerald Health: Squandering Away Early Advantage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.