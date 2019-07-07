Tealwood Asset Management Has Boosted Its Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Position; Independence Holding Co (IHC)’s Sentiment Is 1

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) stake by 50.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc acquired 52,069 shares as Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)’s stock declined 5.03%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 154,615 shares with $1.82M value, up from 102,546 last quarter. Corcept Therapeutics Inc now has $1.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 281,006 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 36.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN

Independence Holding Co (IHC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 18 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 18 reduced and sold their stakes in Independence Holding Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.11 million shares, down from 2.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Independence Holding Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Corcept Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 1 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Mgmt Inc owns 700 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 13,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,015 shares. 11,164 were reported by Aperio Group Limited. Ameritas Invest Partners has 8,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 70,885 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 103,320 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 344,152 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 43,953 shares. American Int Gru accumulated 74,593 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 155,674 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 252,981 shares stake. Geode Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 1.26 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2,864 shares traded. Independence Holding Company (IHC) has risen 4.44% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business in the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $585.51 million. The companyÂ’s dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It has a 19.5 P/E ratio. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products.